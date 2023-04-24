Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, believes that their win against Wolves on Saturday will grow their confident to fight against being relegated to the second tier of the English League.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored Leicester’s equalizer in the 37th minutes against Wolves during their 2-1 triumph on Saturday, a feat that has moved them away from the danger zone to 17th place despite having same points 28 as Everton who are in 18th place.

In an interview with LCFC TV, Iheanacho said:

“I think it’s mixed feelings because obviously, we haven’t won in a long time and I think this gives the fans hope, the football club hope, and it gives everyone hope to keep supporting because so many people had doubted our qualities, our togetherness, and our football, everything. But today we showed character to win the game,” he said.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. We really dug in well to get the three points. We really worked hard to get them. We have a strong character and obviously, when we went a goal down, we didn’t stop pressing, we didn’t stop playing.

“We kept going and kept pushing each other to get the goal. We are really happy, sticking together as a group, doing this together with everybody – the staff, the players and the fans. We’re all proud and hopefully, we keep that form in the next game.”