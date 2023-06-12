Keep faith with democracy, Ndoma-Egba urges Nigerians

Former Senate Leader and ex-Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, on Monday, asked Nigerians to continue to keep hope alive as the country marks Democracy Day.

Ndoma-Egba who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber between 2003 and 2015, said in his goodwill message to Nigerians that democracy remains the best form of government, despite some challenges being faced by the country.

“Our democracy has been an epic struggle. Thankfully it has endured for an unbroken twenty four years with the inevitable missed turns and opportunities. Nevertheless, we must keep faith for democracy is never a destination but an eternal journey,” Ndoma-Egba noted.

He urged Nigerians to continue to give maximum support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) who has within two weeks in office shown great zeal and determination to place Nigeria on the path of progress.

The erstwhile Senate Leader said it was important for all and sundry to join hands with the President to build a better Nigeria so as to pave the way for the dividend of democracy to be brought to the doorstep of every citizen.

Share this post