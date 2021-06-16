Kebbi to Upgrade Haliru Abdu Stadium to International Standard

156 views | Francis Azuka | June 16, 2021
The incumbent administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu will upgrade the Haliru Abdu Stadium Birnin Kebbi to meet the required standard for the staging of national and international sports competitions.
This was announced by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while playing host to an international football player, an indigene of the state, Zaidu Muhammad Sanusi Jega who visited him at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, this Tuesday.
Bagudu acknowledged that FIFA has begun building a medium-capacity stadium near Birnin Kebbi, which would serve towards the development of soccer and other sporting activities.
He also expressed happiness about the existence of a mini sports complex at Zuguru for a similar purpose.
The Governor said sports has transcended beyond a mere game of leisure and has become a pillar for mental and physical development, fame, and economic prosperity.
Since coming to power, he said, the present regime has placed premium on the development of sports which led to the evolvement of Kebbi State Beach Soccer Club and talent hunt among youths for potential sportsmen and women.
In his words, this has ultimately enabled the government to select and sponsor fourteen young men to attend training at the Kwara State Football Academy, who have now graduated.
Bagudu, who while saying he felt proud by the presence of Zaidu Sanusi Jega who plays professional football with FC Porto in Portugal, described him as an inspiration to youths and invited him to attend a forum to share his experience with young potential footballers as source of encouragement towards achieving the same feat.
In an introductory remark, the Majority Leader, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Nasarawa Jega who led Zaidu Sanusi on the visit, commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for energizing the game of football in the state.
Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Nasarawa Jega, believed that this has been manifested by the professionalism displayed by Zaidu Sanusi who has projected the name of Kebbi on the international arena in soccer circle.
Briefing the governor, Zaidu Muhammadu Sanusi Jega, informed him that he laces his boots for a division one club, FC Porto in Portugal and decided to come home as the football season was now on recess.
The football professional added that he was among FC Porto players who played in the just-concluded Champions league and performed creditably in Europe.
He commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his penchant to the promotion and development of sports in Kebbi state.
Zaidu Sanusi requested the Governor to construct a modern stadium in the state to encourage the staging of national and international football tournaments as well as pave way for young talents to imbibe professionalism.
The footballer presented a jersey each to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his Deputy retired Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, bearing No. 12 in the colours of FC Porto with the inscription of Zaidu Sanusi, which is the jersey of his playing career.
Remember me