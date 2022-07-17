If the ruthless terrorists who like termites are chewing up many communities in Nigeria`s northeast and northwest like termites have recently taken to sending messages scrawled in blood and smoke to President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, it is that because they have failed to secure Nigeria, and vulnerable communities must now bear the brutal brunt of their fatal failures.

To ensure that the apocalyptic messages are received, it appears the terrorists have chosen the President`s home state of Katsina to be the giant slate on which they starkly scrawl their messages.

A slate of sordid and sorry tales

Multiple terrorist attacks have already convulsed Katsina State this year. Many communities have been attacked with many slaughtered, abducted and buildings are razed.

In December 2021, overwhelmed by the relentless attacks, Ibrahim Masari, the Katsina State Governor, had called on the people of the state to defend themselves.

Only recently, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Primary Healthcare Agency revealed that as a result of the activities of the bandits, 69 primary healthcare centers have had to be shut down with many health workers asking to leave vulnerable areas. According to him, the bandits even recently burnt down two renovated healthcare centers in Batsari Local Government.

The incalculable costs of the effects of terrorism on life in Katsina State can never be properly measured. Yet, when the President visited his home for the recent Eid-el-Kabir, instead of taking him to task over his government`s failure to rein in the insecurity turning their lives upside down, many people in the state including their leaders chose to stew in sycophancy.

A surge of sychophancy

First to take a shot at sycophancy was Ibrahim Masari, the Katsina State Governor who said that security in the country had improved considerably compared to when the President came into power, urging the Daura Emirate Council, title holders, political leaders in the state and citizens across the entire federation to remember the bombings of mosques and churches before 2015 that hindered worship.

Governor Masari even went as far as saying thus, “All the foolish talk on social media is by those who only think of themselves. Our elites are never happy or appreciative until something gets to their pockets.”

Ironically, the traditional durbar in the Daura Emirate which is the President`s Emirate was suspended as a result of insecurity.

Next to have a stab at sychophancy was the Emir of Daura, Dr.Faruk Umar who urged the President to increase his patience and tolerance as he begins to countdown, knowing that the ultimate reward for his sacrifice will come from God.

He said, “All Nigerians, both good and bad, know that you are doing your best. In life you will have people who like you, and those who do not like you. If you have many wives or many children, they will not like you equally. Some are insulting you or belittling your efforts now. Don’t worry. They will do the same thing to the next president. Keep doing your best, and remain tolerant as a leader. In Daura here, even the blind or the leader of all the blinds know that you have made a difference. We are grateful, and proud of you.”

Leaders of the blind.

It certainly does appear that the situation in Katsina State is of the blind leading the blind. The massive crowd which hailed the president and followed him home from the Eid prayer ground after prayers on July 9 certainly showed as much.

Yet, when his advanced team was attacked by bandits on its way to Daura on July 5, the same residents must have feared the worst. When Aminu Umar Dayi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Dutsinma Area Command was killed by bandits on same July 5, they were no doubt terrified.

Yet, for the Emir of Daura and the Governor of Katsina State, the President is doing well despite the foolish talk on social media. Even the crowd which followed him from the appeared to agree.

Foolish talk

For many Nigerian politicians, the reality of Nigerians holding them accountable for their failures in office is nothing more than foolish talk which they conveniently wave away whenever such arises.

For them, it is always the work of detractors and traducers. This kind of thinking from politicians and attendant inaction from those who elect them have fostered a climate of unaccountability which in turn has foisted impunity and corruption on Nigeria.

Unfortunately, many Nigerians have at one point or the other contributed to this by the unconditional and often unreasonable support they give to politicians who are not just failing but failing badly.

It is the Giant of Africa that is the worse for it.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com