KATSINA UTD VS REMO STARS: Controversy as 2 minutes added time after full time turns to 36 minutes

Remo Stars of Ogun were forced to play an additional 2 minutes for 36 minutes during their encounter against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium yesterday. The Ogun-based club played a total of 126 minutes during the 35th round of the NPFL fixtures.

An act most football fans have frowned upon and called on the League Management Company to do a demanding investigation of the game on why the game lingered for such a long time.

Remo Stars during their match reports said the game was halted for a long time before it proceeded again as there was deliberation among the officials whether the equalizer goal scored by Remo Star to make the game 2-2 was deserving.

“Play was, however, delayed for a very long period as the referee, Lawyer Chinedu from Delta State and assistant referees, Ahmad Abdullahi from Bauchi, and Ber Simon from Benue State had consultations whether the goal should stand or not.”

“Goal was given and the game resumed with the Sky-Blue Stars playing well over and beyond the stipulated added time of two minutes as Emmanuel Matthew scored from Dauda Madaki’s delivery to give Katsina Utd the winner.”

They recounted that the goal was awarded, and Katsina United scored as the game continued to play beyond time. The game ended 3-2 in favour of Katsina United after the referee decided to end it.

A win from the game is crucial to both clubs, Katsina needed the points to drive out from the relegation zone as well Remo Stars needed the points to continue their continental spot push on the log.

Many football enthusiasts reacted painfully to the awful situation and have called on LMC to establish a first grade investigation.

Yahya Sodangi Jnr Said: “there was delay and protest after Remo’s 2nd goal and live score did not stop their timing. Ask any official in the visiting team, he will attest to the above fact.”

Oni Akintunde Said: “I’m done with the Nigerian league. I’ve been following you guys since 2005 but una no want to improve. always one step forward two steps backwards… Back to epl August. Un following as I type this. I don’t want rubbish on my page anymore”

Moukhtar Ibraheem Shehu Said: “I am from Katsina, wallahi this is not fair, I watched the game, Nigeria league is the Worst league on earth, over 20 minutes additional time, this is embarrassing. But anyway, 3 points for Katsina.😂”