Leicester City goalkeeper and club Captain Kasper Schmeichel has departed the club after 11 years of loyal commitment. Leicester City has confirmed that the 35-year-old will join Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, putting an end to his stint with the club. Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds United in 2011 and was part of the 2015-16 squad that made history under the guidance of Claudio Reineri lifting the English Premier League in their second season after they gained promotion.

The Danish goalie through his 11 years of stay at the club was capped 479 times for the Foxes and became the third most capped player for the club in their history.

Schmeichel won four trophies, the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship with the Foxes after signing from Leeds United in 2011, he now joins the French side for an undisclosed fee, subject to international and league approval.

A capture on his official Facebook page:

“After 11 incredible seasons, the time has come to move on.

It’s been more than just a club to me, it’s been a place where I’ve made lifelong friends and memories – it has been my home.

Thank you for your unwavering support – you are what makes this club so special.”

Leicester City remains the only team yet to buy a player in this transfer market and manager Brendan Rodgers has defended the club, saying there is a spending policy in the club.