KARMA GONE WRONG

Gun does not kill men

Men kill men with gun

Let the dead be buried

So the living shall learn

That men are imprudent

Had to turn friends to foes

To promote comrade to King

Then power turned him mad

To relegate friends to foes

Karma gone wrong

Stepped on the wrong foot of trust

And on the right foot of betrayal

Friends united with foes against me

My finger bitten by the mouth it fed

Karma gone wrong

But when power shall rest

And nature comes to her sense

Trust shall reign, betrayal punished

And so long as black man lives

Karma lives right forever

Chikamso Okoye (Mr. Focus)

09-2021