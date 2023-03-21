KARMA GONE WRONG
Gun does not kill men
Men kill men with gun
Let the dead be buried
So the living shall learn
That men are imprudent
Had to turn friends to foes
To promote comrade to King
Then power turned him mad
To relegate friends to foes
Karma gone wrong
Stepped on the wrong foot of trust
And on the right foot of betrayal
Friends united with foes against me
My finger bitten by the mouth it fed
Karma gone wrong
But when power shall rest
And nature comes to her sense
Trust shall reign, betrayal punished
And so long as black man lives
Karma lives right forever
Chikamso Okoye (Mr. Focus)
09-2021
Leave a Reply