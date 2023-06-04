Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid comes to an end

Real Madrid Football Club captain Karim Benzema is the next player after Hazard to depart the club. Real Madrid says the departure of the club captain was on a mutual ground.

“Real Madrid and our captain, Karim Benzema, have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close.” “Real Madrid would like to show our gratitude and affection to a player who is already one of our greatest legends.”

Karim Benzema joined our club in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and has been a fundamental player in this golden age of our history. During the fourteen seasons in which he has represented our badge and our shirt, he has won 25 titles, a record number for any Real Madrid player: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 King’s Cups and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Karim Benzema is the current UEFA Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of the Year, as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPRO XI and winning the Pichichi Trophy 2022. Awards received after one of the most extraordinary seasons in our history, especially in the Champions League, in which Benzema played some memorable matches that contributed to Real Madrid winning their 14th European Cup in Paris, being the top scorer of the competition with 15 goals.

Karim Benzema is the fifth player who has worn our shirt the most times with 647 appearances, and is Real Madrid’s second all-time top scorer with 353 goals. He is also Real Madrid’s second all-time top scorer in both La Liga and the European Cup. He is also the fourth top scorer in the history of the Champions League and the fourth top scorer in the history of La Liga.

Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been a shining example of conduct and professionalism, and he has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.

Furthermore, Madrid said,

Tuesday 6 June, at 12:00pm (CEST), an institutional act of homage and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Real Madrid Sports City, which will be attended by our president, Florentino Pérez.

