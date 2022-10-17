Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has won the ballon d’or for 2022. The French player was significant in Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga triumphs last season. The 34-year-old scored 44 goals, making 15 assists for Real Madrid last season.

Barcelona young star Gavi was voted Kopa player of the year. The 18-year-old scooped the award ahead of close rival Camavinga, Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Nuno Mendes. He becomes Barcelona’s second player after Pedri to win the U-21 the best player award.

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mané, wins the Socrates Award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or. The Prize identifies the best social initiative by committed champions. He is the very first winner of the Award.

Alexia Putellas wins the 2022 Women’s BALLON D’OR. She has defended the one she won in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski wins the Gerd Müller Award! The best striker of the year.

Thibaut Courtois is the 2022 best-performing goalkeeper.

Manchester City was nominated best club of the year.