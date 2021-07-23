Karim Benzema Tests Positive For COVID-19

127 views | Francis Azuka | July 23, 2021
Spanish giants, Real Madrid have announced that forward Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19 without providing further details.
In a one-line statement, the club said “Real Madrid announce that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19,”
Several Real Madrid players were infected during the season just ended, including ex-captain Sergio Ramos, who has since left for Paris Saint-Germain, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Eden Hazard and Dani Carjaval.
Also, club president Florentino Perez and former coach Zinedine Zidane were infected.
