Karim Benzema wins UEFA Champions League player of the season award

The UEFA technical panel has chosen Karim Benzema as the player of the season for 2021-22. The French man ended the 2021-22 European campaign with 15 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, making him the top scorer in the tournament. Karim Benzema spearheaded Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League triumph against Liverpool on Saturday.

The French forward captained Madrid to their 14th UEFA Champions League triumph in Paris, France when they narrowly won over Liverpool by a 1-0 scoreline. He had a goal disallowed by VAR just a few minutes before half-time.

He also guided Real Madrid to the La Liga title over Barcelona, finishing the season as a top scorer with 27 goals and 12 assists.

Other awards were also given by the UEFA technical panel this afternoon.

Vinicius Jr bagged the youngest player award for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign. The 21-year-old scored Madrid’s winning goal against Liverpool on Saturday to make it his 4th goal in the campaign with 7 assists.

The UEFA technical observer panel selected their team of the season which includes: four Madrid players, and four Liverpool players with a player each from PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The panel also nominated their top 10 goals for this season’s Champions League campaign.

Benzema’s header against Chelsea Vinicius’ Jr goal against Shakhtar Donetsk Kylian Mbappé’s screamer against Real Madrid. Robert Lewandowski’s Bicycle kick against Dynamo. Marco Asensio goal Vs Inter. Alex Telles’ goals against Villarreal. Sebastian Thill’s goal against Real Madrid. Rodrygo goal against Chelsea. Lionel Messi’s solo against Manchester City Thiago Alcântara’s strike Vs FC Porto.