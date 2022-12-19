Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema announced his retirement from International Football today which is his 35th birthday. The French forward was part of the Didier Deschamps World Cup team that ended yesterday in Qatar. Unfortunately for Benzema, he sustained an early injury that forced him out of the squad.

Just before the World Cup final yesterday, reports had it that Benzema had recovered and was still liable to play in the final.

Didier Deschamps didn’t replace Benzema and despite France President’s wish for him to return, Benzema turned down the chance.

On his Facebook page, he said:

“I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today, and I am proud of it.

I wrote my story and ours.”

Benzema made 97 caps and scored 37 goals for the Blues.