Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, has declared that his speed can be attributed to African delicacy, Fufu, during a post-game interview with CBSSportGolazo

“I eat a lot of African foods,”

“I also have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be quite difficult…… if you don’t”

Pressed as to the exact food he eats, Adeyemi responded, “It is called fufu, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good.” he revealed.

Asked specifically if he was the fastest player in Germany, he laughed and said: “I don’t know.”

“But it’s one thing I can do good but the other players can also do other stuff better.”

The young Dortmund player through a superb solo effort scored the decisive goal when his team met Chelsea, running from his team’s half to Chelsea’s post despite being chased by Chelsea players before slotting in the ball into the net.

