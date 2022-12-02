Just two months after his previous ban, Kanye West has been barred from Twitter and accused of “inciting violence” over obscene posts.

The American rapper, now known as Ye, sent out a string of erratically timed tweets, one of which looked to combine a Jewish star with a swastika.

One user begged Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, to “fix Kanye.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk tweeted that West had “violated our rule against inciting violence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk stated on Twitter that “Account will be suspended.”

Also on Thursday, while wearing a mask and speaking with American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, West praised the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and ranting about sin, pornography, and the devil.

With his anti-Semitic and racist comments, West has long been a source of controversy both online and off.

After publishing anti-Semitic remarks in October, West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts initially suspended. Both websites took down West’s postings after discovering they broke their hate speech policies and claimed rapper Diddy was under Jewish influence.

These tweets were a response to criticism he received for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his show during Paris Fashion Week.

His use of the phrase was labeled “hate speech” by the Anti-Defamation League, who said that white nationalists started using it in 2015 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In March of this year, West received a 24-hour Instagram ban for making a racial slur in reference to comedian Trevor Noah.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Will.i.am, a singer, spearheaded a backlash against West in 2018 after he suggested that the centuries-long enslavement of African Americans may have been a “choice”; West later attempted to clarify his comments.

His most recent Twitter suspension comes just hours after the right-wing social media site Parler, which bills itself as a “free speech” alternative to popular platforms, announced that West was no longer allowed to purchase the business.

Parlement Technologies issued a statement in which it stated: “The company and Ye have mutually agreed to discontinue the purpose of sale.”

The company, which manages the much smaller platform that is well-liked by conservatives and the extreme right, claimed that the choice was made in the middle of November.

The company stated in its statement that it would “continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our lively community.”

When Musk assumed ownership of Twitter in October, he set out right once to make a number of drastic changes within the social media behemoth, including eliminating the restrictions on certain accounts.

He has emphasized that he had no involvement in getting West back on Twitter, claiming that the account had already been reinstated when he first bought the social media site.

West has openly discussed his struggles with his mental health since receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis many years ago.

Medical professionals and those who have the same illness as West have cautioned that mental health issues and anti-Semitism do not necessarily go hand in hand.