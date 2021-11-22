The visit by Igbo leaders led by Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, former minister of aviation, to President Muhammadu Buhari has been raising reaction from diverse sections of the country. Some are in support of the request of the Igbo leaders that Nnamdi Kanu should be released and granted amnesty as they seek to find a political solution to the crisis rocking the South Eastern region.

The Igbo leaders assured that they will play their part to ensure that there are no further issue that will arise from Nnamdi Kanu’s release as they will play their part to bridle him.

Some are against such move as they argue in line with the past and what releasing Nnamdi Kanu will mean for future protests against the Nigerian state in the future. In considering the past they argue that Nnamdi Kanu who has jumped bail severally cannot be guaranteed to abide by any terms of release even if the President shows him mercy.

For example the Arewa Youth Forum has released a statement casting doubts on the visit of the Igbo leaders. They are of the opinion that Nnamdi Kanu and his group with their various splinter cells have done a lot of harm to the state. They argue that if released it will give a bad impression to others who may want to tow Kanu’s path in the future.

Buhari who was quite diplomatic in his response had said that the request of the Igbo leaders is a heavy one but that he will see what can be done. According to him, an unconditional release of the leader of the outlawed IPOB, currently standing trial, runs contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the executive and judiciary. He reminded his audience that since his administration began, he has not been known to interfere with institutionalized processes.

The truth is that the request is a tough call for all parties involved, whether for the Southeast, the North or even the Federal government because the activities of Kanu’s IPOB cuts across every fabric of society. The circumstances too that have led to his emergence have also not been dealt with yet.

So while everyone lends their voices to this matter, a way forward must also be thought out so that the issue can be settled once and for all time.