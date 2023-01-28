Former Super Eagles and Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo has rebuffed news making rounds that he endorse a particular political party. The 46-year-old in a video of himself posted on his Twitter handle told Nigerians that he’s a footballer and not a politician and has urged Nigerians to get their PVC to vote for the right candidate.

“Hello, my country people. Do what is right and vote. Kindly stop spreading fake news in my name that I asked you to vote for anyone, I am not the one to choose who you will vote for so stop this rubbish with my name and go and get your PVC and vote I am not a politician”

On his twitter page, Kanu posted a one minute and 21 seconds video addressing Nigerians on his stance.

“My country people, yeah! You know what it is, yeah, I will say it and I will say it again, I am not a politician, I am a footballer. Whoever, is there just talking, spreading fake news about me, that I asked you to go and vote for who and who, no…….. I don’t do such things. My name is Kanu Pipilo Nwankwo and you know all my life is all about football, that is the field of which I am proud. Please, this is the last time, stop spreading fake, wicked news against Papilo. I am here to help people, don’t destroy what you can’t destroy. Go and get your PVC, PVC all the way and vote for the best, make your choice, you know who is the best. Vote so that Nigeria will be better, stop all of you saying he said that, he said that, no….. I didn’t say it, go and vote and God bless you.”