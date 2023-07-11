Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed Supervisor of Enyimba FC

Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed Supervisor of Enyimba FC

Oladimeji Adeoye July 11, 2023 0

Kanu Nwankwo has been appointed Supervisor of Enyimba FC.

The Abia State Governor through the office of the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, revealed the update.

Kanu Nwankwo is to take charge from Felix Anyansi who has been with the club for over two decades. Kanu will partner with his former Champions League-winning Super Eagles player, Finidi George, to spearhead the affairs of the Abia State-owned.

Enyimba won the NPFL last season following their terrific run in the abridged league and the Super 6 playoff held in Lagos.

The Peoples Elephant with 9 Nigerian Premier League, and 2 CAF Champions League is considered the most successful club in Nigeria. They will participate in the CAF Champions League next season alongside Remo Stars of Ogun.

