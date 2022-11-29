The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has called on traders and business people to insure their businesses against emergencies.

Governor Soludo stated this through the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim who represented him at the scene of the unfortunate fire incident that happened at Kano Street, beside Main Market, Onitsha.

According to the Governor, the visit was to physically assess the extent of damage done with a view to proferring preventive solutions in future.

Sympathizing with traders who lost their shops and goods to the inferno, the Governor who thanked God that no life was lost, stated that a meeting between the state government and market leaders will be convened, to seek for permanent solution.

He expressed his concern over security of lives of traders, stressing on enacting policies that would help prevent fire outbreak in the future.

“If it means every trader at Main Market to have fire extinguishers in their shops, we will put it as a law and enforce compliance. An immediate emergency training must be conducted”, Soludo said.

“How many traders have insurance? I have always asked this question. Insurance helps to cushion effect of this nature.

“This is the kind of structure we want to lay and we will get there.

“We will expose you to all these insights because this is what the government have come to do,” the Governor stated.

He however regretted that such unfortunate fire mishap has sadly become an annual occurrence in the State and expressed optimism that such will not reoccur, especially during the festive season.

The Governor pointed out the existence of illegal structures in the market which usually lead to lack of emergency exits.

Some of the market people observed that the State fire Service at the Main Market is not functional and pleaded with the State Government to come to their aid.

The Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, his Special Duties counterpart, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa among others accompanied the Deputy Governor on the inspection tour as directed by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo