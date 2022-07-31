Katsina United FC confirmed through their Facebook page that the vandalized team bus by enraged Kano Pillars fans has been repaired by the state government of Kano. The bus now wears a new look compared to what it was after the attack. During match day 23 in the NPFL, Kano Pillars hosted Katsina United at the Abacha Sani Stadium, Kano state.

The match was disrupted by furious fans of Kano Pillars just a minute to end the game, and were seen attacking the team bus of their opponents.

Reacting to the atrocious outcome, the League Management Company fined Sai Masu Gida and banned them from playing some matches on their turf. They were also directed to put in order the destroyed bus of Katsina United.

Katsina United On their Facebook page:

“The Management of Katsina United FC is here by thanking and appreciating the Kano State Government for fulfilling the promise and praying for God to avert the reoccurrence of the incident which they said is tarnishing the good image of the North Western part of the Country in the Sporting activities.”

“Kano State Government has fulfilled its promise by repairing the Katsina United FC Vehicle Vandalised by the irate supporters of Kano Pillars.”

