Mubarak Isa Muhammad, also known as Uniquepikin, and Nazifi Muhammed, both of whom have been detained in Kano custody for calling Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje “corrupt” will receive 20 strokes of cane each for abusing the state governor.

The two are online skit makers who leverage TikTok to put a smile on the faces of their fans and viewers. However, in a comedy video they recorded which had gone viral, the two were seen demeaning governor Ganduje.

News Chronicle gathered that the duo said in the comedy “whenever he (Ganduje) sees a piece of land in Kano he is definitely going to take his share. It is either he makes it available for sale or sells it off completely, but in the end, something questionable must occur.”

On Monday, a verdict was delivered by the state magistrate court, presided over by Aminu Gambari where the judge ordered the convicts to “pay the sum of N10,000 as a fine and to also sweep the premises of the court for 30 days, while also receiving 20 strokes of cane”.