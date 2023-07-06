Kano Pillars, Katsina United, and Heartland FC all return to Nigeria’s top-flight league

Following the conclusion of the Super 8 Playoff last night at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, all teams which participated in the group Championship have known their fate.

Kano Pillars, Katsina United, and Heartland FC returned to the top-flight league after the trio who were relegated to the second tier (NNL) last season as previously reported. Sporting Lagos FC made their first promotion barely two years after the club was formed.

The Playoff which began on 1st July had all teams grouped into two—Northern and Southern Conference groups respectively.

In the Northern Conference, Kano Pillars topped the group with 6 points after three,

Katsina United, who finished runner-up in the group, earned 6 points but with fewer goals. DMD FC and EFCC finished 3rd and 4th with the same point 3.

In the Southern Conference, Heartland of Owerri topped the group with 7 points, and newbies Sporting Lagos FC ended their historical campaign in second place with 6 points. Stormers earned 4 Points from three games, while FC One Rocket ended the playoff as the poorest club with zero points.

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Kano Pillars shared a post of thanks on their Twitter handle tagging the newly elected Governor of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who also reacted by congratulating the team for their terrific effort.

“We are back to where we belong!

Congratulations to our players, coaches, management, fans, and the Kano state government under the leadership of

@Kyusufabba for his support and encouragement.”

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf responds to Sai Masu Gida’s promotion

“I extend my hearty congratulations to our dear Masu Gida.

This promotion comes at a time when we have set in motion the measures to reform and strengthen Kano Pillars back to its golden age.

With this, our vision is not just to conquer the Nigerian Premier League, but to take the African continent by storm in the next few seasons.

Up Pillars, we’re winning, In sha Allah. 🎶🎶🎶—AKY”

Share this post