Kano Pillars Chairman Sirajo Yahaya punches lineman after a goal was awarded against them

Sai Masu Gida had their rescheduling game played away from home at the Jos Township Stadium against Dakkada last night. There was chaos at the stadium when a goal was awarded against them during the extra minutes. Pillars Chairman Sirajo Yahaya ran towards the assistant referee to land him a heavy punch. The goal was disallowed after the horrendous incident took place.

Kano Pillars midfielder Maigoro Yusuf scored to set Sai Masu Gida ahead in the 22nd minute. His goal stood for the entire 90 minutes played, but was neutralized during the extra minutes. Pillars who are keen to move out of the relegation zone had the game disrupted by the club Chairman and some fans of the club.

Kano Pillars have been sanctioned this season by LMC following their heinous treatment of Katsina United. They were withdrawn from playing in the Sani Abacha Stadium to a neutral venue. They were also fined and faced points deduction.

The act is punishable according to LMC rules and if found guilty, Pillars may be sanctioned again.

The game ended at 1-0 in favour of Pillars, a crucial point which has seen them escape the relegation zone going to 15th place with 42 points.

According to Tobi Samuel a notorious sports journalist, Mr Siraju has been suspended indefinitely by the football club owners association.