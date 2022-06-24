Sunday, June 26, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Kano Pillars Chairman Sirajo Yahaya punches lineman after a goal was awarded against them

Kano Pillars Chairman Sirajo Yahaya punches lineman after a goal was awarded against them

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Sai Masu Gida had their rescheduling game played away from home at the Jos Township Stadium against Dakkada last night. There was chaos at the stadium when a goal was awarded against them during the extra minutes. Pillars Chairman Sirajo Yahaya ran towards the assistant referee to land him a heavy punch. The goal was disallowed after the horrendous incident took place.

Kano Pillars midfielder Maigoro Yusuf scored to set Sai Masu Gida ahead in the 22nd minute. His goal stood for the entire 90 minutes played, but was neutralized during the extra minutes. Pillars who are keen to move out of the relegation zone had the game disrupted by the club Chairman and some fans of the club.

Kano Pillars have been sanctioned this season by LMC following their heinous treatment of Katsina United. They were withdrawn from playing in the Sani Abacha Stadium to a neutral venue. They were also fined and faced points deduction.

The act is punishable according to LMC rules and if found guilty, Pillars may be sanctioned again.

The game ended at 1-0 in favour of Pillars, a crucial point which has seen them escape the relegation zone going to 15th place with 42 points.

According to Tobi Samuel a notorious sports journalist, Mr Siraju has been suspended indefinitely by the football club owners association.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle