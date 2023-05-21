Kano man sets his ex-girlfriend’s family house on fire

Kunle Dada May 21, 2023 0
militias raze

A 24-year-old man, Musa Abdullahi, of Riga Fada community in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State appeared before a magistrate’s court for allegedly setting ablaze the family house of his ex-girlfriend who dumped him for another suitor.

Abdullahi, who was charged with threat to peace and attempt to commit murder, was also accused of setting fire on the house of the parents of his former girlfriend which led to some parts of her body being burnt.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Amal Bashir Albasu, prayed the court that the charges should be read to the defendant.

After hearing the charges, Abdullahi pleaded not guilty, and the Judge, Rabi Abdulkadir, ordered that he should be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case to June 1.

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria
Trending
World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Madonna University awards Chef Hilda Baci scholarship until PhD

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu May 20, 2023 0

Why I Am Going Back To School – Wigwe

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu May 20, 2023 0

Afrocandy: How I Got Into Acting Adult Film

Osniff Daniel May 20, 2023 0

Court fixes date for judgement on murder of choirmistress

Kunle Dada May 20, 2023 0

10 Hardened Fraudsters Arrested in Enugu

Francis Francis May 20, 2023 0
cheat men

Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Nkubi – “If I were of average height, I still would have been successful”

Osniff Daniel May 21, 2023 0
Peter Mbah

Avoid Double Standard, Treat Enugu Like You Did Buhari – AESP

Adams Peter May 21, 2023 0
Atikulation

NYSC, One of Nigeria’s Greatest Policies Ever – Atiku

Adams Peter May 21, 2023 0

Demented Policing: Tasering the Elderly

Dr. Binoy Kampmark May 21, 2023 0

A peep into history – 3

Bola Bolawole May 21, 2023 0