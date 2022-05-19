Kano Is Swing State, Will Swing Votes When Time Comes – Ganduje

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje says the State is poised to swing the delegate votes to produce the next flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), assuring APC presidential hopeful Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi of possible victory.

Governor Ganduje said this on Wednesday in Kano during a visit by Amaechi to canvass delegate votes in the state.

Ganduje had earlier praised the candidate by extolling his qualities as an achiever and a very reliable friend of Kano. Ganduje mentioned the Lagos-Ibadan-Abuja-kaduna-kano, Kano-Daura-Maradi and Kano-Dutse railway projects as projects initiated by Ameichi that had endeared him to the people of Kano. He added that the people of Kano now call the former Minister Mr Railway.

The governor said the people of Kano are aware of the contributions of the former minister of transportation to the state especially in the construction of Dala Inland Dryport and Lagos-Kano railway as well as the support he gave to ensure victory for APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“When you say l told your friend that he will be a good loser, now you can understand l was fighting for you. We know how you built the biggest railway in Africa in Kano, we know the Dala Dryport and how it will enhance the economy of Kano. I came to your office and we got approval, we got the certificate, you also gave the approval to divert the railway to the Dryport.

There is no doubt Kano is a swing state, let’s continue to pray. Kano will swing the vote when the time comes. We know when you came here but was stopped from flying and you drove back to Abuja at night. We know how you suffered but as l told you, a swing state will swing when the time comes,” Ganduje said.

Earlier, in his speech, R. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had thanked the Governor for the warm reception he and his entourage received on their arrival in Kano. He told the delegates to vote for as he is the most qualified amongst all the contestants.

Amaechi pleaded with Ganduje not to share the state delegate votes but to deliver all to him.

Amaechi reiterated that neither Vice President Yemi Osinbajo nor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu posseses the job experiences he garnered as former two term speaker, two term governor, chairman speaker’s forum twice, chairman governor’s forum twice and appointment as federal cabinet minister twice.

He said it is imperative the party delegates vote according to their conscience so as not to regret later since there is no place for second position in the race.

“I don’t want you to say no to me and I don’t want you to tell me what you told my governor,” the former minister had said jokingly.

He told delegates not to vote for him on sentiments but because of his record of achievements. He further reminded Nigerians that he built and equipped more than 500 Schools as governor and provided free education in Rivers.

He added that he constructed a first class dental centre in Rivers State and as a minister, he spearheaded the railway revolution in the country.

