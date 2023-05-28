Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to Handover Power Today ahead of May 29

The outgoing governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will perform the official handing-over of the affairs of the State to the governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, this Sunday, May 28, one day ahead of May 29 when his tenure will officially elapse.

A statement by the outgoing Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, stated that the event is billed for 9:00pm on Sunday night at the Government House, Kano.

He said already, the Kano State Government Transition Committee had communicated the development to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect.

Garba pointed out that the two committees had met within the week during which a handing-over document was presented to the governor-elect committee and also worked out a harmonised agenda on the handing-over ceremony.

The Commissioner explained that Governor Ganduje would shortly after the event depart for Abuja as the head of Kano State delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, slated for Monday, May 29, 2023.

