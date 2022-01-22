The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, has stated the commitment of the Institute in the promotion of Grass-Root Tourism Development in the country, noting that it is where the tourism potentials of the country are domiciled.

A press release signed by NIHOTOUR’s Director of Media & Public Relations, indicated that Kangiwa made the remark when he received the Chairperson of Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun at the headquarters of the Institute in Abuja.

The NIHOTOUR helmsman said as part of its human capacity training and development, NIHOTOUR is willing to partner with the Local government in the training of youths of the Council Area in artistry skills in travel-tourism and hospitality related trades.

The Director General noted that efforts of the Institute in providing training for youths and women across the length and breadth of the country is informed by its desire to contribute as much as it can in the fight against unemployment and youth restiveness through skill acquisition trainings that create job opportunities for the youths.

He commended the efforts of the Epe Council area in the promotion of eco-tourism in Lagos State, promising that NIHOTOUR is prepared to collaborate and offer support in the area of manpower training needed to drive the tourism activities of the LGA.

Speaking earlier, Princess Surah Animashaun said she was on the courtesy visit to NIHOTOUR to explore areas of collaboration with the Institute in her efforts to promote the tourism potentials of the local government and tap from the economic benefits of the industry.

She therefore solicited for the support of the Institute in empowering youths and women of the council area in the various travel-tourism and hospitality trades, stating that this will go a long way in providing job opportunities as well as help check the menace caused by unemployment among the youths.