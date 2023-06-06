Kaduna Yahoo Boys Sentenced to Three Years Imprisonment for Impersonation

Kunle Dada June 6, 2023 0
Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has convicted and sentenced one Solomon Nnamdi Eke (a.k.a Kelvin James) to three years imprisonment on a one count amended charge bordering on cybercrime.
The defendant was arrested by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at Kurudu Phase 5, Abuja, alongside 24 others following intelligence on his alleged internet fraud-related activities.
Investigation revealed that he operated a Facebook account with the name Kelvin James. Further investigation showed he impersonated an agent of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation by name John Smith.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.
Justice Khobo, convicted and sentenced the defendant to three years imprisonment with an option of N150,000.00 fine. He is to also forfeit an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

