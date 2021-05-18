Kaduna Workers Strike: IGP Deploys Operatives To Guarantee Safety On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

196 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 18, 2021
Awka – The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional Police operatives and crime prevention assets to ensure public safety and strengthen security along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway.
The IGP gave the directive on Monday, as a proactive measure to protect communities and travelers in anticipation of increased traffic on the Kaduna– Abuja expressway, following the disruption of other means of transportation by industrial action in Kaduna State.
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions earlier today embarked on a five-day warning strike over the recent disengagement of some civil servants by the state government.
The planned move followed Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s announcement in April, to disengage civil servants in the state, citing fiscal reasons, where said a significant amount of the statutory federal allocations to the state is being spent on the wages of public servants.
Following the strike action, mass protests rocked major parts of the state, with roads and businesses shut down.
In a statement on Monday, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IGP noted that the deployment is designed to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralize possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.
“The IGP has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna – Abuja Highway and its environs, to ensure no new threat to lives and property thrive within their Area of Responsibility (AoR) as a result of the industrial action.
“Similarly, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau has been directed to immediately deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway,” the statement said.
While assuring citizens that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety, the statement quotes the IGP as calling on citizens, particularly communities, transporters and commuters along Kaduna – Abuja expressway, to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.
“Citizens are also enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the Police,” it said.
