Kaduna Train Attack, Indices To Buhari’s Incapacitation, Failure- Ex-Edo Commissioner

A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua has described the recent attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train by suspected terrorists as a pointer to the fact that Nigeria has degenerated badly under the APC-led Muhammadu Buhari administration.

On Monday, gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the busy train between Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and Kaduna city, with 8 persons said to have been killed and many injured.

The gang was said to have mined the track, forcing the train carrying 970 passengers, to a stop and subsequently surrounded the carriages and opened fire on the passengers.

According to Afegbua, the Kaduna-bound train attack is one bare-faced example of a presidency that has lost its compass and leadership roadmap.

He said it is inhuman, agonizingly pulsating, and wicked, to continue to render condolence messages when the opportunity to arrest the situation is right within the purview of government.

“The train attack is the height of crass incompetence and failure of government to pursue its statutory responsibilities as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Once a government is unable to execute and fulfil its responsibility of ensuring welfare and security to lives and property, such a government has no business being in contention.

“In saner climes, such a president would ordinarily resign his position and apologise to Nigerians for failing to live up to its expectations.

“A failed president has no business in government.

“A president that has led the country to the precipice, rendering its citizenry comatose, killing productivity, and appearing helpless to solving the multiplicity of problems confronting it, has no business being in government.

“A train attack with several deaths, is a further confirmation that the country has gone bunkers,” he said.

Afegbua who is a member of PDP Ward 5, Awuyemi-Okpella, Edo State faulted the statement from the presidency recently, accusing the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP of trying to destabilize Nigeria.

In his view, Nigeria is already destabilized under the Buhari-regime and needs salvaging.

He said; “I read a statement from the presidency last week accusing the opposition of trying to destabilise an already destabilised, dislocated, disjointed, crippled and demobilised country, presided over by an uncreative president.

“When I read the statement, I was almost tempted to conclude that it is possible that those spokesmen of Mr. President now indulge in alcoholic intake which may have affected their psyche about the country they now speak for.

“The fact is that, Nigeria has been destabilised by this Buhari-led presidency, creating poverty, distributing hunger and circulating insecurity.

“Our military has been heavily overstretched, permanently on their toes, trying to piece together, a country that is torn apart by nepotism, selective amnesia, cronyism and mediocrity.

“Never, and I repeat, never has Nigeria been this dehumanised and traumatised in our over 62 years of independence.

“The Buhari-presidency has finally broken the chord of our unity and solidarity, polarized the country, rendered the system prostrate, and delivered poor leadership to the chagrin of all.”

Afegbua regretted that in spite of the obvious monumental failure of government, sycophants, rentiers and professional coupon clippers, would rather praise-sing in very patronizing tone, to gain the attention of Mr. President.

According to him, instead of rising to the occasion, what Nigerians hear from presidency’s publicists are often weather- beaten rhetorics, scare-mongering, blame game and false accusation of opposition parties with subject-matters that are exclusively within the confines of governmental responsibility.

He insisted that as a government that ought to be on top of its game, the APC-led Federal Government has shown its urge for injustice and politics of exclusion.

“The level of hypocrisy of this Buhari-led presidency is also not helping matters.

“The presidency has not been able to get its rhythms right.

“Its political optics is wrong-headed, installing corruption proven leadership at its helms, and dubiously pursuing an agenda of consensus to further implement its imposition strategy.

“When a government cannot get its politics and governance structure right, it leaves gaping hole in the hearts of its citizenry.

“That Nigeria has degenerated to this mindless bubble, unable to do things differently to mitigate our present predicament, is the more reason why President Buhari should resign.

“I say this with all due sense of responsibility as a citizen of a country that is apparently lost in the wilderness of ideas to ignite the right rhythms for collective participation.

“I am utterly ashamed of being led by a leadership that is weak, incompetent, sleeping on duty, reclusive and consistently failing in its assigned responsibilities,” he said.