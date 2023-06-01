Kaduna State Governorship Tribunal Commences Sitting 

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday began it’s inaugural sitting on the petition challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Party’s candidate, Senator Uba Sani, as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship poll in the state.

A three-member panel was headed by Honourable Justice Victor Oviawie with Justice K. Damlat and Justice N. Nonye as members.

Counsels to both the petitioners and respondents were present during the inaugural sitting of the tribunal taking place at the State High Court, NDA, Kaduna.

A former Attorney-General and Minister, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, led the legal team of governor Sani and the APC while Samuel Atung, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was the lead counsel to the PDP.

However, Atung was represented at tribunal by Prof. Francis Kwede, who’s the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Jos.

In his inaugural speech, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Victor Oviawe, sought the corporation of the Nigerian Bar Association and both counsels for speedy dispensation of justice in line with the provision of the electoral act.

He also said the tribunal would be just, fair and do the right thing in the interest of the public while adding that five petitions were before the court.

Counsel to Governor Sani, Bayo Ojo, SAN, while speaking to newsmen shortly after the inaugural sitting, said, “today, we are here for the inaugural sitting of the tribunal as you heard the Chairman say and my response to that.

“We have pledged our cooperation to ensure that, the sittings go very well, while we are going to defend our client to the best of our ability.”

On his part, counsel to the PDP and it’s candidate, Prof. Kwede, said with the mood of the inaugural sitting, he was sure that the tribunal will ensure justice is served.

“From what transpired at the inaugural sitting of the tribunal, I assure you that there will be justice. As members of the bar, we want to assure tribunal that justice will be served in this matter.

