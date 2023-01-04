By Thomas Bot

The Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese and Chancellor of St. Albert Institute, Fayit, Fadan Kagoma, Kaduna State, Most Rev. Julius Yakubu Kundi has inaugurated a new Governing Council for the premier Catholic higher institution in the region with a call to reposition the citadel of learning to global standards.

Bishop Kundi who gave the charge on 29 December 2022, urged the council members to use their time, talent and treasure in service of God and humanity seized the occasion to express willingness to support the new board in its given task.

He charged the new council members “to commit to global standards by wooing parents, students, associates and investors to this primal catholic citadel of learning.”

The Governing Council which is made up of seasoned professors and academic administrators has Prof. Mike Kwanashe as Chairman.

Other members include, Fr. Dr. Emmanuel Faweh Kazah (Institute’s Rector), Fr. Sylvanus Undiekeye Attoh (Institute’s Deputy Rector), Fr. Dr. Jonah Yabanad Stephen (Seminary’s Rector), Barr. Joseph Augustine Dabo, esq (Registrar), Fr. Dr. Joel K. Duwai, (Dean of Academics), Fr. Victor Chidiebere Elekwa (Bursar) and Joan Honaan Dakul (Librarian).

In the list are Prof. Dakul Danaan Anthony, Prof Rose Ayaka Nkom Hon. Justice Benedict B. Kanyip and Dr. John Ayuba.

While accepting this nomination on behalf of the 12-man team, Prof. Kwanashe, maintained that “they would passionate and committed to this assignment to lift the Institute higher towards the attainment of its founding dream.”

According to him, “The inauguration of these academic giants will bring a breath of fresh air and new innovations into the Institution and also refocus decision-making.”

Meanwhile, in his report to council covering January 2021 to November 2022, the Rector, Dr. Faweh highlighted the giant strides achieved so far with include the successful accreditation of the Philosophy Programme by the National University Commission (NUC), securing computers to enrich the ICT unit, NYSC Mobilization of past graduands and furnishing of the Institute’s library.

The cleric who doubles as the Vicar General Pastoral of Kafanchan Diocese also disclosed that they have successfully matriculated and celebrated the Institute’s tenth anniversary, debuted a curriculum for new courses and recruited more staff to efficiently man all the plans of the Institute.

Faweh maintained that other feats include the approval of condition of service and deployment of new salary structure, procurement of vehicles for official to ease movement and facilitate work and the installation of 500 KVA transformer to meet power needs.

He, however, listed the challenges as lack of a spacious library, lack of perimeter fencing, lack of an attractive entrance gate, inability to affiliate the Theology Department, network access concerns (Internet facilities) and inability to renovate St. Mary’s hostel, the issue of Certificate of Occupancy.

On its part, council commended the report noting that “the Rector has been up and doing for the growth of the institute.”

The Chairman and the members pledged their commitment “to the call to service” stressing that they would “go the extra mile to ensure the institute grows and its challenges are surmounted.”

Members of Council recommended “the renewal of the tenures of the Rector, Vice Rector and the Registrar” noting that “the decision for the elongation of tenure is left to the discretion of the Chancellor.”

Other staff at the inauguration expressed the view that “deliberate measures are being taken to move the Institute to new heights which will make all its associates proud of the Institute.”

The Registry department noted that this “bold, decisive and deliberate move is aimed at revitalizing the mechanisms of running the Institute towards repositioning it to occupy its primal place in the academic arena.”

The two-in-one institution (the Institute and major seminary) which attracts students from different precautions across Nigeria and Africa was established in 2011 by the first Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, the late Most. Rev. Joseph Danlami Bagobiri.