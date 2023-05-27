Kaduna Man Jailed For Misleading EFCC

Kaduna businessman

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, has convicted and sentenced one Dodo Ayuba Ahmadu to two years imprisonment on one count charge bordering on giving false Information.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Bello, convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of N150, 000.00 fine.

The convict ran into trouble when the Commission received a petition on 7th March, 2023 by one Oluwayemisi Samuel against an unknown individual, alleging that the person fraudulently transferred the cumulative sum of N4,600,000 and N1,000,000.00 from her account and that of her son Samuel Joshua using stolen phones.

Under investigation, it was discovered that the eldest son of the petitioner named Hezekiah Samuel transferred the cumulative sum of N4, 900,000 into a betting wallet but lost the money. The complainant and the defendaant then decided to conspire between themselves to make false allegations, saying that the money was stolen from their purportedly stolen phones to mislead the Commission.

