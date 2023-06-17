Kaduna Lawmaker dies few days after inauguration

Kaduna State House of Assembly member representing Chikun Constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Madami Garba Madami, is dead.

Madami died in the hospital where he was receiving treatment on Saturday, three days after the inauguration.

The 10th State Assembly members were inaugurated on June 13, 2023, and the late member could not participate as a result of an undisclosed ailment.

A traditional title holder from his constituency (Chikun), Ibrahim Sale, the Ardo Ardodin, confirmed the incident.

They did not disclose the cause of his death but only revealed that he died at a medical facility in Kaduna.

