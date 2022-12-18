By Merit Ugolo

The Kaduna State Government has commended the Nigerian Air Force for a clinical operation which resulted in the rescue of seven Chinese nationals who were kidnapped in June by terrorists in a neighbouring state.

According to a report from the Nigerian Air Force, Special Forces under the 271 NAF detachment conducted the operation in Kampanin Doka and Gwaska areas of Birnin Gwari LGA, and successfully rescued the seven expatriates who have been conveyed to a secure facility.

A statement by the Commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs said “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and commended the Chief of Air Staff, as well as the Commander and men of the 271 NAF detachment for the daring operation by the Special Forces.

“Citizens will be updated on further devel‏opments.”