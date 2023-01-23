A kaduna based radio presenter, Mohammed Suleman, who is also known as Mowiz, claims he broke the transfer updates of top Nigerian footballers plying their trade overseas faster than any other Journalist in the world. His assertion came after he was vilified by football fans following his comments on Fabrizio Romano’s post.

The Kaduna based Sport presenter who is widely known in Kaduna State as the best sports presenter in the state by his fans reposted Fabrizio Romano’s post on Arsenal’s linkage to Ivan Fresnada in Valladolid with a capture in African parlance “This news has been on for three days but na now my gee want to tap in” with a smile emoji attached.

Mowiz was slammed by fans for indicting Fabrizio Romano for plagiarism. They described him as having been hating and envious of the Italian football transfer Journalist Fabrizio Romano, who is regarded as the best football transfer journalist in the World.

With umpteen condemnation by football enthusiasts who have credence and think highly of Fabrizio Romano’s reliability, Mowiz made a post accusing his critics of being ignorant. In his post, he first explained what he meant by the phrase “Tap in”

On his social media account, he said: “I used the word tap in on Fabrizio and a lot of people commented, taking it as an insult. The problem I see is the decadence in our educational sector, producing too many educated illiterates.

Social Media coupled with free mode to access it has left most of us at the mercy of those who can’t comprehend.

For starters. Tap-in is not an insult, it means finishing what someone else started and taking the credit for it because of your image, which is something bigger than the owner of the move.

I can’t teach you everything. If I had accused Fabrizio of plagiarism, then it’s a different thing entirely, but I didn’t, and I will never.”

Furthermore, the local presenter with Kaduna State Radio station made a list of 10 top Nigerian footballers he broke first their transfer update faster than any other journalist in the world.

“Finally, those asking which transfer news did I break ahead of everyone. Let’s count a few.

Osimhen to Napoli

Chukwueze to Villarreal

Simon To Levante/Nantes

Sadiq Umar to Almeria/ Real Sociedad

Leon Balogun to Rangers

Ekong to Salernitana

Awaziem to Leganese/Boavista

Ejuke to CSKA Moscow

Zaidu Sanusi to FC Porto

Bonke the Lorient

Most of you don’t know what I do that has earned me respect nationally. So I no blame una.”

There were divergences of opinion from Mowiz’s ardent fans and others who opposes his comments about Fabrizio Ramano.

Ali Bature said: Rest bro, It doesn’t change the fact that is the best journalist in the world. Just dey pray to reach his level.

Jethro Emmanuel said: He doesn’t like Posting Rumors. That’s why he waited until he get to the Bottom of the Story. Fabrizio remain the Best I’ve ever known.

I love him.

Brightson Danladi said: You can only dream to be as big as Romano buh the queue is long bro…..stop the hate and spread love……he taps and u equally taps too.

Kingsley Essien said: It’s very alarming and annoying to see a post like this from a man I love listening to his program. Boss, you too big for this kind post abeg.

Hosea Sketo said: If the ask you to cover Nigeria transfer news alone,,u fit???? Not to talk of someone that is covering the whole world an ur calling him names.

Adama Samuel said: Snr man… no body can stop ur shine forget n continue ur good work….we know ur worth..

Ashio Azio said: Tell Dem, dey must hear d words of mowiz dis year.

Most Football fans have never developed a reason to doubt Fabrizio Romano, even at his most recent controversial moment when he confirmed the deal of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea as a done deal but was countered by Brighton who rebuffed his claims to be untrue, Fabrizio stood by his words and loyal fans stood by him. The transfer guru was proven right a few hours when Chelsea confirmed the deal to be a done one.