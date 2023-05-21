Kabara’s Followers Allege Sabotage Of Death Sentence Appeal

Kunle Dada May 21, 2023 0

The followers of a cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, who was sentenced to death for blasphemy, have alleged a gang up against an appeal filed in respect of his case.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ press centre in the state on Sunday, Kabara’s followers said those behind the gang-up were working against efforts expended on getting justice for the cleric in the ongoing appeal against his death sentence.

One of the followers, Ibrahim Warure, said some clerics responsible for Kabara’s ordeal had been making efforts to disrupt the appeal filed in respect of his case.

It will be recalled that a Sharia Court in the state sentenced Kabara to death by hanging, prompting his followers to file an appeal before a High Court of Justice.

