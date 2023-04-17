The governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved and released salaries of workers in Borno State for the month of April, 2023 even when the month has not reached the usual 25th and 26th day known as payday.

The News Chronicle gathered that there was overwhelming joy as workers across the state have started receiving credit alerts.

A statement released by the governor’s media office noted that Babangana Zulum has been consistent with such practice and this month’s salary holds no special recognition.

The media office further clarified that the aim is to enable workers to prepare for the eid-ul-fitr (sallah) celebrations expected to hold by the weekend.

“While salaries in Borno State have mostly been paid between 25th and 26th of every month, Governor Zulum has regularly approved early payments done between 15th and 17th of affected months, to enable preparation for special occasions such as sallah and christmas festivals”, the statement explained.