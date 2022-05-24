Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Breaking: Wike Drops Bombshell on APC, Backs Additional State for Ndigbo 

Nyesom Wike

JUST IN: Wike dissolves entire cabinet, sacks senior aides

Shalom Grace

Shalom Grace

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has today dissolved the state executive council. The Governor instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

His chief of staff, Emeka Woke and his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Harold Koko, were also relieved of their duties.

The dissolution was contained in a special government announcement signed by Governor Wike’s Special Assistant on Media, Kekvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning.

Though Wike is a top contender for the PDP presidential ticket, no reason was given for the sacking of the two senior government officials and the cabinet dissolution. Those in the know suggest that it could be a preempting of cabinet members who have the intention of running for political office to go into the race fully.

The governor thanked the cabinet members for their services and contributions to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The statement read,” Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“The Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State.

