Ahead of the governorship election slated for March 11, the People’s Democratic Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, AbdulAzeez Olajide Adedira a.k.a Jandor has hinted that the party is open to any sort of alliance in order to defeat the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu.

While stating this in an interview with Arise TV, monitored by The News Chronicle, the PDP candidate stated that only an alliance of the opposition party can help to defeat the ruling party in Lagos State.

Jandor also added that the result of the presidential election in Lagos State is enough testimony that the All Progressive Congress (APC) could be defeated in the governorship election scheduled for 11th of March, 2023.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party was declared the winner of the presidential election in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous state.

Mr Obi secured 582,454 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the APC, who scored 572, 606 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came third with 75,750 votes.

