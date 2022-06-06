Monday, June 6, 2022
Armed Men Parade in Aba, Few days after Killing of Military Couple

JUST IN: Unknown gunmen abduct residents in Abuja estate

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Between the hours of 1am and 4am on Monday, June 6, a set of unidentified gunmen were said have  invaded Genuine Estate in Abuja, kidnapping residents of the area also.

According to The Nation, the gunmen launched the attack on the estate in the early hours of Monday. The report further gathers that they were armed with bows, arrows and machetes.

Although the number of residents kidnapped is yet to be ascertained, the residents of the estate have been overwhelmed with total fear and apprehension.

One of the residents, Mohammed who spoke to Daily Trust on the attack, confirms that the attackers invaded the area between 1am and 4am abducting an unconfirmed number of residents. He further said that the unknown gunmen who were in their large numbers gained access to Genuine Estate after Efab Queens on 6th Avenue Gwarimpa.

Mrs. Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, debunked that it was a case of robbery and not kidnapping.

She added that the full details of the incident after a proper investigation will be released.

