Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Just In: Traders and Okada riders clash in Abuja, Many feared dead

Jennifer Eziuloh

At least five persons have been reportedly killed while houses have been set on fire in a sectorial clash between traders and okada riders.

The incident which happened in a community Called, Dei-Dei in Abuja started off when a bike man who was involved in an accident with a trailer leading to the death of his passenger when he was attacked by residents and traders of the community for reckless driving.

According to the reports, the okada rider’s colleagues reportedly rushed to rescue him from the attackers and then the situation got aggravated.

A resident affected by the chaos said:

‘’Five persons that I know have been killed in this incident. We have been calling for security intervention but to no avail.’’

‘’We are really worried that this crisis is tilting towards ethnic dimension,’’ he further expressed.

As at the time of this report, security operatives were said to have moved to the scene to prevent further chaos.

More details soon..

