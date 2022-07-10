Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has named former Borno State governor Kashim Shettima his running mate.

The choice of a running mate for the APC flagbearer has been a source of heated debate as there’s been speculations that Tinubu will go for a Muslim running mate. While some feel it shouldn’t be an issue if the duo can perform and take Nigeria to the promise land, others are of the opinion that it doesn’t speak well for the diversity of Nigeria.

Shettima will be Tinubu’s vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections scheduled for February 2023.

Tinubu made the announcement on Sunday in Daura the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State few minutes ago.

It is expected that he will present Shettima to president Buhari later today. President Buhari is currently in Daura for the Sallah celebration.

Details later