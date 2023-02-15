Reports reaching us says that the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing in a suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States against the Federal Government seeking a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A Seven-Man Panel of the apex court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro, shortly after hearing started adjourned the case till February 22, 2023.

Recall the apex court had earlier ruled that the CBN should not implement the deadline on new naira notes until the determination of the suit.

More Details Later…

