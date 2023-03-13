The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks to dispense old naira notes. The governor also vowed to punish any bank that fails to comply with the directive.

Taking to his verified Facebook page, the governor who himself was a former governor of the Central Bank disclosed that he had a telephone conversation with the CBN governor Godwin Emefiele on Sunday night.

The Facebook post which was also sighted by the News Chronicle partially reads, “Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive the same as deposits from customers,” Soludo said.

“Tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.”

Soludo added that Emefiele gave a directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March 2023.

It would be recalled that ten days ago, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, CBN ruled that old 500 and 1000 notes will remain legal tender till December 2023.

