Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase has taken over as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). He was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday morning at the council chamber.

Also present at the swearing-in are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other FEC members.

The News Chronicle could recall that in January 2023, President Buhari forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate, asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (between April 2015 and June 2016) and has served in various capacities including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.

He will replace Musiliu Smith, another former Inspector General of Police who resigned on health ground.