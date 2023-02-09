The Deputy governor tenders his resignation letter a few days before the general election scheduled for 25th of February 2023. The News Chronicle understands that there has been no love lost between Governor Aminu Tambul and his deputy.

The deputy governor, who is currently the Sokoto Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is expected to be received by President Muhammadu Buhari into the APC later today.

Dan Iya tendered his resignation in a letter to the PDP Chairman of Kware Ward, Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The letter reads: “I write to notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP,” he wrote.

Although Dan Iya did not make his next political move known, sources say he is on his way to the All Progressives Congress (APC), this serves as a blow to the PDP as it comes 16 days to the February 25 Presidential election.

21 total views, 21 views today