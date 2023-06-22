Path The News Chronicle » News » JUST IN: Shelve New Eletricity Tarrif, NLC Tells FG

JUST IN: Shelve New Eletricity Tarrif, NLC Tells FG

Adekunle Taofeek June 22, 2023 0
New Eletricity Tarrif

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the government to shelve plans aimed at increasing electricity tariffs in the country.

In a statement by its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC said the plan to increase electricity tariff by 40% come July 1st, is both insensitive and callous and reflects an organised indifference to the well-being of consumers, especially, the poor ones.

The statement which was sighted by the News Chronicle partly read, “We believe not even these figures are a justification for this reckless proposed tariff increase.

“The issue of capacity to pay and quality of service delivery are not only germane but superior to any rationalisation by market logic.

“The service providers in spite of sundry support have not been able to meet the threshold of 5000 megawatts.

According to the NLC, the market economies which the Market Fundamentalists seek to emulate, have in place socio-economic safeguards which we do not have and in light of this, the proposed tariff hike should be shelved for the collective safety of Nigerians.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Tribunal orders Gov Mbah

Enugu Tribunal orders Gov Mbah’s appearance for alleged certificate forgery

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, donates learning materials to one of his schools

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0
Critical National Assets

NSCDC, Nigerian Navy Collaborate to Protect Critical National Assets, Infrastructure in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 22, 2023 0
Gas For Generators

Is It Safe To Use Cooking Gas For Generators?

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 22, 2023 0
Electricity Supply Has Declined

Nigeria ‘s Electricity Supply Has Declined In The Past One Year – NBS

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 22, 2023 0
Kashim Shettima, Bill Gate

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Bill Gate and Governors in Closed Door Meeting 

Adekunle Taofeek June 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

clean EFCC

Internet fraudster to clean EFCC premises for 3 days

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
Tribunal orders Gov Mbah

Enugu Tribunal orders Gov Mbah’s appearance for alleged certificate forgery

Kunle Dada June 22, 2023 0
New Eletricity Tarrif

JUST IN: Shelve New Eletricity Tarrif, NLC Tells FG

Adekunle Taofeek June 22, 2023 0
Chat GPT got sued

Chat GPT got sued

Adams Peter June 22, 2023 0
IIkay Gundogan

IIkay Gundogan Manchester City’s Captain join Barcelona

Oladimeji Adeoye June 22, 2023 0