Reports reaching us states that a seven-storey building has collapsed in the highbrow Banana Island area of Lagos state.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed on Wednesday evening, April 12. It is reported that some workers are currently trapped under the rubble, as well as others who were around at the time of the collapse.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lagos state confirmed the incident in a statement.

“A report of a storey building under construction was just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond,” the statement reads.