JUST IN: Tribunal Merges Obi, Atiku’s Petitions

Election Petitions
The Presidential Election Petition Court on Tuesday gave the pre-hearing report on three different petitions seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
The court also presented the trial schedule.
The chairman of the five-man panel of the court, in charge of the election petition, Justice Haruna Tsammani, read the pre-hearing report which included the declaration of the court’s decision to consolidate all the petitions to be heard as one.
Following this, Tsammani announced that the hearing of the petition would commence on May 30, 2023.
Furthermore, he said after the adoption of written addresses on August 5, 2023, the court shall thereafter prepare for judgement.
This was made known when the petition of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi was called.
The court proceedings is still in progress as at the time of writing this report.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has delivered its pre-hearing report and merged the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The tribunal, in a unanimous decision, ruled that the petitions filed by the two parties raise the same issues and that it would be more efficient to merge them. The tribunal also ordered the parties to file their amended petitions and witness statements by May 30.

