Nigerian President, Muhammedu Buhari has returned back to Abuja After spending eight days in Saudi Arabia. The president had travelled to the holy land to perform (Umrah) lesser Hajj.

The News Chronicle gathered that while in Saudi Arabia, the president performed the religious rituals amid tight security.

The Nigerian leader had earlier visited some historic religious places in Madinah on Tuesday and Wednesday before he proceeded to Makkah for the Umrah.

Also while in Makkah, President Buhari hosted some traditional and religious leaders to Iftar dinner (breaking of fast)

The News Chronicle understands that this will be the last Umrah performed by the president in his official capacity as he is expected to hand over to the new president on the 29th of May, 2023.